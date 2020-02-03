New Officers Sworn Into Findlay Police Department

Three young officers were sworn in by Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn Monday morning.

Muryn said that the officers will be filling openings this June as two officers retire and one moves on to become a parole officer.

23-year-old Justin Jolliff is a graduate of Findlay High School and then attended Owens Community College where he graduated from the Owens Police Academy. He will begin his field training in the department’s patrol division.

24-year-old Kyle Bormuth graduated from Arlington High School and got his bachelor of criminal justice degree from Tiffin University. He also serves as a member of the U.S. Navy Reserves.

29-year-old Matthew Schroeder graduated from Leipsic High School and went to Defiance College to get his bachelor of criminal justice degree. He previously worked as a probation officer.

Both Bormuth and Schroeder will attend the Ohio State highway Patrol Academy to get their Ohio Peace Officer Certificate.