Click It Or Ticket Campaign Underway On Hancock County Roads

05/25/18 – 3:05 P.M.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is taking part in the Click It or Ticket Campaign until June 3. The Sheriff’s Office reports that almost 48% of the people killed in accidents in 2016 were unrestrained. That number rose to 56% at night which is why they will have a strong focus on nighttime enforcement as well.

Officers will have a no-excuse approach to the seat belt law enforcement. The Maximum penalty for a violation is $78 for a driver, $68 for a passenger, and $140 for a child restraint.