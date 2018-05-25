American Red Cross Offers Summertime Safety Tips

05/25/18 – 2:57 P.m.

TheNorth Central Ohio American Red Cross Chapter wants you to be safe this summer in all the things you do. Executive director Todd James said sometimes we forget to consider safety tips before having fun.

J James explained that you’ll want to prepare for the road.

He added that you’ll want to make sure you know your route and take construction into account. He added that you should make sure you have floating devices for water and know your swimming skill for days on the water.