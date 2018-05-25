Retiring Principal Gets Unique Gift From Students

5/25/18 – 5:41 A.M.

A retiring Findlay school principal won’t have to think about what to eat for lunch for a while. On Wilson Vance Intermediate School Principal Dave Barnhill’s last day on the job, he received more than 300 gift cards to Hot Head Burritos. The school’s PTO helped coordinate the surprise for Barnhill, who eats at Hothead for lunch every Tuesday.

Barnhill will spend the rest of 2018 doing building and grounds maintenance for Findlay City Schools before full retirement in 2019.

