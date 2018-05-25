Fostoria Looks To Speed Up Safety Service Hiring Process

5/25/18 – 5:32 A.M.

Fostoria officials want to speed up the amount of time it takes to hire people for safety service jobs. The Review-Times reports the city’s Civil Service Commission accepted a motion to enroll in a different program in the National Testing Network during a Thursday meeting. The program could keep a running list of candidates. The list wouldn’t expire as long as Fostoria pays a $500 yearly fee per department.

Fostoria Police Chief Keith Loreno says this would speed things up because they would know people on the list are already qualified. Loreno says the new system could generate a larger pool of candidates as well.

