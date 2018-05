5/25/18 – 5:24 A.M.

Several area high schools are holding graduation ceremonies this weekend. On Saturday Findlay and Bluffton (7 p.m.) will both hold their graduation ceremonies.

Sunday graduation ceremonies include Liberty-Benton (2 p.m.), Arcadia, Carey (2 p.m.), McComb (2 p.m.), Van Buren (2 p.m), and Arlington (3 p.m.).