Leipsic Waterline Project Moving Forward

5/25/18 – 5:12 A.M.

A waterline project designed to spur development in Leipsic is moving forward. The Putnam County Sentinel reports village council voted to accept bids totaling more than $8 million to run a raw water line from the Blanchard River to Leipsic. The project also includes building a pump station.

Village Administrator Justin Barnhart says they still have to get final approval from the federal government. If everything goes according to plan Barnhart hopes to have the line installed by the end of next March.

