05/09/19 – 4:46 P.M.

The Jenelle Hohman Color Me Happy Walk & 5k is next Saturday to help support the NAMI Hancock County. Eric McKee said that this event helps supports the services provided by NAMI.

NAMI provides support for people with mental illnesses and their families. Registration will be at 9 a.m. with the race starting at 10 a.m. at Riverside Park on May 18.

You can learn more at namihancockcounty.org