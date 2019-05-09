Hancock Public Health Discusses 2018 Health Assessment

05/09/19 – 12:49 P.M.

Hancock Public Health has gone over the 2018 Health Assessment for the county residents. Health Commissioner Karim Baroudi said that there are three main areas they want to focus on…

All three of these areas saw an increase in 2018. Baroudi explained that Hancock Public Health is currently working on a plan to address these issues. more details on the plan later next month.

