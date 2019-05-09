Fabco Eyes Possible Expansion In Findlay

5/9/19 – 11:18 A.M.

A Findlay-manufacturing company is looking into expansion plans. The Findlay City Planning Commission approved a site plan for a more than 82,000 square foot addition to Fabco during their Thursday meeting. Fabco is located at 2500 Fostoria Avenue and makes excavating buckets and backhoe digging teeth.

President Jon Ballinger says hes not sure when construction could start. Right now they are working on taking bids before they move forward.