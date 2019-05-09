Dollar General Store Planned West Of Findlay

5/9/19 – 11:06 A.M.

The Findlay City Planning commission approved site plans for a Dollar General location west of the city during their Thursday meeting. The value chain plans to build the more than 9,000 square foot store at 2050 West Main Cross Street, on a vacant lot west of Thimbleberry Drive.

A representative for Dollar General said they would likely open the store before Thanksgiving. He expects it to employee between 10 to 15 people.

A neighbor who lives across the street from the proposed business raised concerns that homeowners currently on septic systems in that area may have to tie into a sanitary sewer line that will extend to the business.

While the business will be in Liberty Township, it had to get site plan approval from the city since it will tie into a city sewer line.

Store Location: