Columbus Grove Billboard Lawsuit Can Move Ahead

4/25/18 – 5:19 A.M.

A lawsuit about billboard placement in Columbus Grove can move forward. The Lima News reports Putnam County Common Pleas Court Judge Keith Schierloh has denied the village’s motion to dismiss the suit.

Lamar Advertising is suing Columbus Grove after village council voted against the company’s request to place two billboards along State Route 65. Lamar says it has a lease agreement with CSX and permits from ODOT for both sites.

The village planning commissioner voted in favor of allowing the billboards, but council voted against it.

MORE: Lima News