Tuesday Fire Drives Residents From Their Home

4/25/18 – 5:26 A.M.

A fire drove two Findlay residents from their home Tuesday night. Firefighters responded to a kitchen fire at 1012 Brookview Court around 6 p.m. A neighbor saw flames coming from the house and called the fire department.

Firefighters contained the flames to the kitchen and the attic. There was smoke damage throughout the home. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Red Cross is helping the residents with temporary housing.