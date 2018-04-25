Man Jumps In Front Of Car On Broad Avenue

4/25/18 – 5:33 A.M.

A man may have tried to kill himself by jumping in front of a car in Findlay Tuesday afternoon. The Findlay Police Department says the incident happened in the 1900 block of Broad Avenue around 3:20 p.m.

Witnesses told investigators they saw a man and woman fighting in the area around that time. The man apparently threw an item into the ground and then jumped in front of a northbound car.

Hanco EMS took the man to Blanchard Valley Hospital. No other details are available at this time.

??