Man Accused Of Selling Drugs To Overdoes Victim Faces Jury This Week

4/25/18 – 6:49 A.M.

The trial of a Fostoria man accused of supplying the drugs used in an opioid death in the city is underway. The Review-Times reports 36-year-old Tyree Carpenter faces a count of involuntary manslaughter and several drug-related charges.

Tuesday’s testimony saw the chief toxicologist at the Lucas County Coroners Office talk about how the victim died. Dr. Robert Forney said he found fentanyl in the man’s system.

The trial continues today.

MORE: Review-Times