4/25/18 – 6:57 A.M.

The North Baltimore school district has agreed to a tax abatement plan for a company planning an expansion. The plan gives Continental Structural Plastics a 15-year abatement in exchange for paying the district $35,000 per year. The deal starts in 2020.

School treasurer Steven Stuart says CSP plans to invest $20 to $30 million in a project that will add up to 100 jobs.

MORE: The Courier