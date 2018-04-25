Busy Putnam County Intersection Converted To Four-Way Stop

4/25/18 – 9:30 A.M.

If you travel in Putnam County you’ll want to be aware of a change at an intersection near Ottawa. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office says the intersection of Old U.S. 224 and Road 5 is now a four-way stop. A post on the office’s Facebook page says the highway department recently added stop signs with flashers in the area.

Sheriff Brian Siefker says drivers on Road 5 should keep an eye on cross traffic while drivers on Old U.S. 224 adjust to the new stop signs.