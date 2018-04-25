Findlay Residents Urged To Take A Walk With The Mayor Thursday

4/25/18 – 9:40 A.M.

Findlay Mayor Lydia Mihalik wants residents to get out and get active this week. As a result, the mayor is hosting a “Move with the Mayor” event in downtown Findlay Thursday afternoon. Residents can meet with Mihalik for a 30-minute walk starting at the Findlay Municipal Building starting at 12:15 p.m.

Mihalik says you can talk about city issues while getting some exercise. She adds the event is an initiative from the National Forum for Heart Disease & Stroke Prevention.