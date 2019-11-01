Columbus Holding 30th Anniversary Celebration Of Buster Knocking Out Tyson

A former heavyweight boxing champion who shocked the world three decades ago will be celebrated in his hometown of Columbus, Ohio

In February of 1990, James “Buster” Douglas overcame 42-to-one odds to knock out and beat Mike Tyson for the undisputed heavyweight title.

At the Ohio Statehouse, city leaders announced a 30th anniversary celebration planned for February 7th.

The celebration will be tied to a partnership with the Brightway Center, which will focus on workforce development, youth diversity and beating the odds.

Former heavyweight boxing champion Buster Douglas talks about what he hopes to teach kids.

“It’s all about motivation, staying focused, being positive and doing the right things.”

Buster coaches young boxers at a gym in Columbus.

