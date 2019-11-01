Findlay Mayor Shares Her Thoughts On Marathon Developments

The news that Marathon Chairman and CEO Gary Heminger is retiring and the company is spinning off Speedway has some people concerned about the company’s future in Findlay.

WFIN spoke with Mayor Christina Muryn about it.

The mayor said that Marathon has continued to reassure the city of its commitment to Findlay.

“That’s been made clear by their expansion in downtown, and their executives’ involvement, and certainly Mr. Heminger’s involvement. They’ve certainly set that expectation.”

But she added that, while Findlay has a great workforce and a lot to offer, the city needs to continue to compete every day to make sure that Marathon wants to stay in Findlay.

“My job every day is to make sure that all of our companies stay here and continue to grow, and that we are that number one micropolitan community in every sense.”

Muryn recently got back from Japan where she met with the six Japanese companies who have their North American headquarters in Findlay.

Mayor Muryn was on with WFIN’s Chris Oaks. Listen to the full interview here.