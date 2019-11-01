Findlay Announces Leaf Pick Up Dates

The City of Findlay will offer a leaf pick up service from November 18 through December 6.

All you need to do to take part is to rake your leaves and put them in a biodegradable paper bag at the curb. You can get paper bags at hardware, building supply, and some grocery stores.

Officials urge residents not to rake leaves into the street.

According to the city, the leaves invite children to play close to the streets and can get swept into the storm sewers where they can cause maintenance issues.

If you don’t want to wait until Nov. 18, you can drop leaves off at the green waste site on North Cory Street. The green waste site will open on November 5. The hours are Tuesday through Friday from 1 pm – 6 pm and Saturdays from 8 am – 1 pm. You can get more on their website.