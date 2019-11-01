United Way’s World Of Downtown Restaurants Set For Thursday

The annual World of Downtown Restaurant Tour to support the United Way of Hancock County is next week.

This year features long-time favorites of the community as well as some locations that are new to the area.

People that get passports will have access to samples from several restaurants and bars in downtown Findlay.

Passports are available for the event which will be on Thursday from 5 – 9 pm.

You can get passports for the event for $30. You can get the at Coffee Amici, 328 S. Main St.; and United Way of Hancock County office, 245 Stanford Parkway, but only 300 are available.

This year’s tour will feature Alexandrias, Bistro on Main, Buggy Whip Cake Art Studio, Circle of Friends, Coffee Amici, Findlay Brewing Co., Greek Garden, Logans Irish Pub, Main Street Deli, Mancys Steakhouse at the Hancock Hotel, R & J CheeseCake Shoppe, Tavern at the Inn, The Bourbon Affair, Vivir Modern Mexican, We Serve.Coffee, and the Wine Merchant.