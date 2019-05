5/29/19 – 8:26 A.M.

A Columbus man is facing drug charges following a Tuesday arrest in Fostoria. The Seneca County Drug Task Force-METRICH Enforcement Unit says officers arrested 32-year-old Coty Snyder following an undercover sting operation on Elm Avenue.

Authorities say the operation revealed suspected prescription pills in Snyder’s car. Snyder is now facing a charge of trafficking prescription pills. Other charges are pending.