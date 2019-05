05/29/19 – 12:29 P.M.

We’ve experienced quite a bit of rain this spring and it’s due to the jet stream. That’s according to media partner WTOL 11 meteorologist Chris Vickers.

Vickers added that while it has been a wet season, he thinks there’s a chance we’ll get some dry weather soon.

He said we can expect rain into this weekend but the first week or so of June show signs of dry weather.