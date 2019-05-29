Todd James Talks About Disaster Relief For Dayton And Celina

05/29/19 – 4:15 P.M.

The American Red Cross is helping with relief efforts after tornadoes tore through Ohio this week. North Central Ohio Chapter executive director Todd James said that they are focusing on housing…

James said that they can’t start the rebuilding process until people are able to get back to properties and assess the damage. He added that you can help by donating to the Disaster Relief Fund…

Tornadoes tore through Dayton and Celina this week, causing a lot of destruction and killed at least one person.