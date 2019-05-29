State Representative Jon Cross Talks About House Bill 6

05/29/19 – 6:57 P.M.

State Representative Jon Cross joined us on WFIN to talk about House Bill 6. He explained that the bill is designed to help balance out energy production.

The bill will take money from electric bills and put it into a fund to support clean energy services like the Akron-based FirstEnergy.

Some have opposed the bill saying that it removes renewable energy mandates set in 2008. Cross disagrees saying that the bill will help provide the energy the state needs in the long term.

Cross added that it makes more sense to put money towards clean energy such as nuclear energy when renewable sources can cost both time and resources.