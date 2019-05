5/16/19 – 10:26 A.M.

Hancock County is buying another flood-prone building for demolition. The Hancock County Commissioners approved a resolution to buy a home at 930 Fox Street for $31,000 during their Thursday meeting. They’ll use grant money designated for flood mitigation to pay for the property.

The home sits at the corner of Fox and Frazier streets west of the University of Findlay. When Howard Run floods it often damages the house.