Crash In Delaware Township Kills 2, Injures 1

05/16/19 – 2:32 P.M.

Two men were killed and one was injured in a crash in Delaware Township this morning. The Hancock County County Sheriff’s Office reports that the accident happened around 7:21 a.m. at the intersection of County Roads 157 and 156. 42-year-old Nate Arnold of Mt. Blanchard failed to stop at the stop sign and was struck by 48-year-old Rick Renz of Fostoria.

Arnold and his passenger, 29-year-old Brandon Stevens of Forest, were pronounced dead at the scene. They were not wearing their seatbelts.

A relative took Renz to Blanchard Valley Hospital.