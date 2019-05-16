State Treasurer Robert Sprague Talked About Programs Available Through His Office While In Findlay

05/16/19 – 4:35 P.M.

State Treasurer Robert Sprague stopped in Findlay Thursday to talk to people handling public investments. He talked to the group about programs available to them. like the Ohio Market Access Program.

Sprague said that this can lead to lower interest rates for public entities.

He also talked about the Results Ohio Program. This allows public and private entities to get paid by the state for successful programs.

He said that this will remove the guesswork and save money with programs scale-able across the state. He said that he hopes this can lead to solutions in the opioid epidemic and the Lake Erie algae issues.