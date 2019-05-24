Commissioners Open Bids For North Main Street Demolition Project

5/24/19 – 5:16 A.M.

A McComb company appears to be the low bidder for a demolition project in Findlay. The Hancock County Commissioners opened bids for the demolition of properties at 130 and 136 North Main Street during a Thursday meeting. ALL Excavating and Demolition submitted a bid for just under $60,000. Nine companies submitted bids to try and win the contract.

The commissioners bought the property at 136 North Main Street in 2017 for $100,000. They spent $225,000 on the building at 130 North Main Street the following year. They used money set aside for flood mitigation projects to buy the buildings.

