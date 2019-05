5/24/19 – 5:23 A.M.

Renovations at the Putnam County Courthouse should start in about a month. The Putnam County Sentinel reports the commissioners recently awarded a nearly $1.1 million contract to Schimmoeller Construction. The deal includes another $48,000 for gutter replacement.

The project includes a new tile roof, stone restoration work, and new steps and a wheelchair ramp.

MORE: Putnam County Sentinel