Kenton Walmart Reopening More Sections Following Fire Earlier This Month

5/24/19 – 6:40 A.M.

Parts of the Kenton Walmart store are starting to reopen following a fire earlier this month. WKTN radio reports the general merchandise section reopened today. However, only limited selections are available as the store works to restock inventory. The clothing sections remain closed.

A May 6th fire closed the store. Investigators say they believe 26-year-old Caleb Poole of Fredericktown intentionally set the blaze. Poole is facing federal charges in the case.

MORE: WKTN Radio