Common Pleas Court Dismisses Nuisance Property Claims Against Findlay Resident

12/10/18 – 5:18 A.M.

The Hancock County Common Pleas Court recently vacated four nuisance property complaints filed by Findlay. The Courier reports that in November, Judge Jonathan Starn ruled that the Findlay Board of Zoning Appeals failed to provide evidence to support the city’s nuisance complaints against George Martens. The city had argued that Martens was keeping junk on properties he owns at 2210 Beecher Street and 215 Woodley Terrace.

In the meantime, Martens is suing the city for $280,000 in a federal lawsuit. Martens and his wife argue that city officials have essentially closed down his rental business.

MORE: History of disputes between Findlay officials and Martens.