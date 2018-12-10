Court Supervisor Disciplined For Park Incident

12/10/18 – 5:07 A.M.

A late October incident in a public park led to the discipline of the Findlay Municipal Court official. A Findlay Police Department report shows an officer found Clerk of Courts David Spridgeon engaged in sexual activity with another employee of the court in a car at Emory Adams Park around 1:45 p.m. on October 30.

Dave Beach is director of court services. He says the incident involved two consenting adults and the police decided not to charge either of them. However, Beach says Spridgeon was subject to discipline. Beach has reassigned some of Spridgeon’s job duties and canceled his 2019 pay raise.

Spridgeon is also now subject to quarterly employment evaluations.

Beach said Spridgeon does not directly supervise the woman involved in the incident but does rank above her in the clerk’s office.

