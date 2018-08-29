Community Organizations Make An Appearance At The Hancock County Fair

08/29/18 – 4:43 P.M.

There are plenty of community organizations at the Hancock County Fair. JT Huber of the Cory Rawson Boosters said that you can stop by their tent to support the kids.

JT Huber

You can also stop at other organizations to learn more about services offered. Flag City Honor Flight’s Deb Wickerham talked about upcoming flights while we visited her.

Deb Wickerham

Wickerham said that you can stop by their location to learn more about their program and how you can get involved.

You can see some of the interviews with organization representatives on our Facebook page.