You Can Drop Off Milkweed Seed Pods For Future Monarch Butterfly Habitats

The Ohio Pollinator Habitat Initiative is asking for your help in collecting common milkweed seed pods. There will be a collection center at the Hancock Soil and Water District from September 1 until October 31. The seed pods will be used to create habitats for the Monarch Butterfly.

The seed pods can be collected when they are dry and gray or brown in color. You can also tell when the pods can be picked by applying gentle pressure. If they pop then they are ready.