Community Urged To Help With FCS Superintendent Search

The Findlay City School District is inviting residents to assist them in their search for a new superintendent.

The district will be holding focus groups on Thursday, January 30th at Millstream Cafe, 1150 Broad Avenue, to develop a profile of the district’s next leader.

The focus groups will be held from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m.

Each session is designated for a targeted audience and will focus on three areas:

1. Major issues facing the district for the next three to five years

2. Performance expectations for the next superintendent

3. Personal and professional qualities to be sought in the next superintendent

People are being asked to attend the focus group that best represents their involvement; School Support Groups, Community, Business, Workforce.

People unable to attend the focus group, but wish to provide feedback, may email the district’s search consultant, Teri Morgan, at the Ohio School Boards Association ([email protected]).

After six years, Superintendent Ed Kurt will be leaving the district.

He accepted an offer to become the Superintendent of Margaretta Local Schools, where he is originally from.