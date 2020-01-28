Putnam County Sheriff Urges People To Practice Safety During Super Bowl Parties

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is urging people to be safe for Super Bowl LIV, which is this Sunday.

In a post on Facebook, the sheriff’s office recommends making sure you have a sober driver to take you home if you celebrate with alcohol.

Sheriff Siefker said people attending parties should not get behind the wheel if they’ve been drinking.

He adds people hosting parties should take the keys from anyone that has been drinking.

He added that you can call your local sheriff’s office to report impaired drivers.