JFS Releases Unemployment Rates For Northwest Ohio Counties
The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services released the unemployment rats for the end of 2019.
In Hancock County, the jobless rate dropped slightly from 3.1% in November of 2019 to just 3% in December.
That’s down from 3.7% from December of 2018.
Putnam County also saw an unemployment rate of 3% for last December but that was up from 2.9% in November.
Still, the unemployment rate in Putnam County was lower than the 4% it saw in December of 2018.
Elsewhere in Northwest Ohio, Wyandot County had the lowest jobless rate at 2.9% and Wood (3.3%) and Allen (3.8%)Counties came in at over 3%.
Hardin (4.0%), Henry (4.7%), and Seneca (4.0%) Counties all saw unemployment rates rise to 4% and higher.