CommunityREADS Starting Tomorrow In Hancock County And Taking A Look At Grief

02/28/19 – 1:39 P.M.

CommunityREAD is a month-long community event put on by the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library and it’s this March. Assistant director Sarah Clevidence said that this year’s chosen book is “Only Child” by Rhiannon Navin and covers grief…

The library will host events covering the book, the grieving process, and will even have an opportunity for ALICE Training. You can visit findlaylibrary.org for more information and for a list of adult and children’s events and activities.