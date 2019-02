02/28/19 – 1:14 P.M.

ODOT’s winter weather costs are down in Hancock compared to last year but just barely. In 2018 ODOT reported that it spent over $1.1 million to keep Hancock County roads clear at this time. So far this year they’ve spent over $1.07 million.

Plows have driven 118,700 miles and used over 8,300 tons of salt so far this year. Last year, plows drove over 126,800 miles and used over 9,400 tons of salt.