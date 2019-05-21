Competency Hearing Ordered For Kenton Walmart Fire Suspect

5/21/19 – 7:16 A.M.

The man accused of setting a fire in the Kenton Walmart will have a competency hearing before his case moves forward. WKTN radio reports a judge has ordered 26-year-old Caleb Poole committed to a facility for an evaluation. His arraignment is on hold until that happens.

Investigators say Poole set a fire in the women’s clothing section of the store on May 6th. The company estimated smoke and water damages of around $1 million.

Only some sections of the store are open as cleanup continues.

MORE: WKTN