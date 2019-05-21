Summer Education A Focus In Fostoria

5/21/19 – 6:56 A.M.

Teachers in Fostoria want to make sure kids keep learning this summer. Superintendent Andrew Sprang talked about summer programs during Monday’s school board meeting. He said it’s important to keep kids reading and engaged even when school is out for the summer.

Sprang says several programs are available in Fostoria to help prevent the “summer slide.” Fostoria Elementary School is hosting a summer adventure camp June 10th through the 13th, July 10th through the 13th, and August 5th through the 8th. The Fostoria Learning Center will have events on June 3rd and June 6th. The Kaubisch Memorial Public Library also has events scheduled for the next few months.

