Congressman Bob Latta Returns To Findlay

08/27/18 – 8:04 P.M.

U.S. Congressman Bob Latta stopped back in Findlay Monday to address the Findlay Rotary Club. He explained that there needs to be more done to make people employable.

Latta said that Congress has passed a bill that gives more power to state and local governments to handle job training. He said that this helps remove some of the barricades set up by the federal government. It also allows local areas to handle employment and job training in the way that best suits them.

Latta also talked about advances in the automotive technology industry. He said that it is important for the United States to continue making advances such as autonomous vehicles.

Latta said that this is a trillion dollar industry and it is important to make sure that it starts here. He added that it will help create jobs and bring mobility to the lives of people that need it.