08/27/18 – 8:15 P.M.

The University of Findlay’s Buford Center for Diversity and Service received a grant for ‘cultural humility’ projects. The Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation awarded the center $13,400. The money will help pair 10 UF students with community nonprofits and coalitions for an 8-month endeavor.

Students that are selected will help bring diversity and inclusion to the organizations they are partnered with.