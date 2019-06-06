Continental Village Looking To Pass 3 Levies This November

06/06/19 – 5:20 A.M.

Continental Village Council voted to put three levies on the ballot this November. Fiscal Officer Susan Darby told the Putnam County Sentinel that there are two levies that are expiring. One of those is for 1.7 mills for current expenses for street lights. The other is a 3.0 mill levy for police protection.

The village council wants to renew the 3.0 mill levy for police protection. They have dropped the 1.7 mill levy for street lights to 1.2 mills. They’ve created a third levy for .5 mill for street maintenance and repairs.