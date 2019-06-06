Free Tire Recycling Day Scheduled For This Saturday

06/06/19 – 5:29 A.M.

Hancock Solid Waste Management District, Marathon, and Cooper Tire and Rubber Company will host a free tire recycling day. You’ll be able to drop tires off from 9 a.m. to noon this Saturday at the former county home, now used by the county Educational Services Center and Hancock Public Health.

The event is for Hancock County residents only. The other limitations are posted below: