Free Tire Recycling Day Scheduled For This Saturday
06/06/19 – 5:29 A.M.
Hancock Solid Waste Management District, Marathon, and Cooper Tire and Rubber Company will host a free tire recycling day. You’ll be able to drop tires off from 9 a.m. to noon this Saturday at the former county home, now used by the county Educational Services Center and Hancock Public Health.
The event is for Hancock County residents only. The other limitations are posted below:
- Hancock County residents must be at least 16 years old. Proof of residency will be required.
- There is a four-tire limit per vehicle.
- Tires must be 17 inches or less and off the rim.
- No businesses/commercial or industry tire drop-offs will be allowed.
- Transporting more than 9 new or used tired in a single vehicle requires an Ohio EPA transporter license