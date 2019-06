06/06/19 – 6:44 P.M.

A Findlay man was indicted this week in connection to a shooting on Edith Avenue in Findlay. The Hancock County Grand Jury indicted 49-year-old Sean Egler on a charge of felonious assault with a firearm specification. Egler allegedly shot Antonio Cortez on May 21. Hancock County Prosecutor Phil Reigle said Egler and Cortez had “some sort of altercation”.

The shooting happened at Egler’s home.