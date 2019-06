06/06/19 – 7:28 A.M.

A Rawson woman was hurt in a single-vehicle crash on Hancock County Road 12 just north of Rawson. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office reports that 56-year-old Lori Neff was heading south on the road when she went off the right side of the road and into a ditch.

Hanco EMS took Neff to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.