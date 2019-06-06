Marathon Center For The Performing Arts Gearing Up For Next Season

06/06/19 – 8:10 A.M.

The Marathon Center for the Performing Arts closed the 2018-2019 season recently. Executive Director Heather Clow said they had a very successful season…

Clow added that they are gearing up the 2019-2020 season. Clow said that they are bringing a famous folk artist.

MCPA will also be bringing in several other musical acts including the Texas Tenors, Puddles’ Pity Party, and the Four Tops to name a few. You can see all of the scheduled programs at mcpa.org.